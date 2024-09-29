Fran Liebowitz: Dissolve the Supreme Court

Far Left Author Fran Liebowitz thinks it’s time to dissolve the Third Branch of government. How convenient, Sen. Wyden just came out with a plan to do exactly that and it’s modeled after a plan Biden and Harris put forward. It is safe to say at this point that Democrat leaders want to destroy the Third Branch of government upon which the Constitution stands. They want more power.

“The Supreme Court is completely his [Trump’s],” Lebowitz said. “It’s so disgraceful this court. It shouldn’t even be allowed to be called the Supreme Court,” to which Maher’s audience applauded. “It’s an insult to Motown to call it the Supreme Court.”

Liebowitz compared the court to a collection of obedient wives, saying, “It’s not even a court. It’s only a court in the sense that court of Louis the XVI was a court. Basically, it’s a harem, okay? It’s a harem. So, I really feel sorry for the three real judges on the court.”

“What Biden should do? Not that you asked when the Supreme Court passed that ruling that said you’re not the president; you’re the king, which is what that ruling is. You can do whatever you want, and you won’t be held responsible. I thought, Biden is still the president, no one seems to know this. Biden should dissolve the Supreme Court,” which was met with sustained applause from the audience.

Maher said, “Come on. Good to see you’re a centrist.”

Far Left Democrats like Liebowitz think there’s no limit to how far they can go. They keep testing. If Harris wins, we will see a complete takeover, and the court will be gutted.

Liebowitz is a pompous pseudo-intellectual who wants attention, but she is expressing the views of many Democrats.

If she wants to start a Civil War, it will end the same way the last Civil War the Democrats started ended, except I don’t think we’re going to be as nice as the Union was afterwards last time. https://t.co/5cH3OdbjWi — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 28, 2024

The New York dinosaur thinks middle America is inferior and merely something you fly over.

Bill Maher’s panelist illustrates how Kamala Harris and Democrats condescendingly view ‘Flyover country’ states like Arizona, Tennessee:

Bill Maher: “What are your thoughts on Kamala’s trip to the border? I don’t think she needs Arizona.”

Fran Leibowitz: “I don’t think anyone… pic.twitter.com/uQQHp1yY9Z — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 28, 2024