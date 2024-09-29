Nasrallah Never Saw It Coming

Reports indicate that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are furious that Israel did not share their plans for Friday’s Hezbollah operation with them. It’s obvious why they didn’t and couldn’t.

In two weeks, Israel decapitated the entire leadership of one of the most vicious terrorist groups in the world. While everyone was stunned by the amazing success of the pager and walkie-talkie explosions, Israel was planning to take out the entire Hezbollah leadership. Their success was pure genius. Nasrallah was killed four floors below the earth with his top command.

If much of Europe, the United States, and others and the UN officials had their way, Israel would have recoiled in the face of an existential threat. Instead, with courage and brilliance, they took on the world.

In 1983, Hezbollah killed 241 Marines, sailors, and soldiers in a barracks in Beirut. The terrorist organization bombed Israeli tourists on a bus in Bulgaria. They bombed a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires. They were Bashar al-Assad’s terrorist troops. What will Assad do now? There is a real opportunity here to rewrite the Middle East.

Despite persecuting Christians to assume power, some of Lebanon’s Christian leaders are allegedly mourning the loss of this so-called charismatic leader. Other Christians are united with the IDF.

This operation was flawless, from pagers destroying Hezbollah’s communications to the operation on Friday. They sent Nasrallah and his top commanders to their final destiny.

Hezbollah is organized and funded by Iran. We are reading that the Mullahs and the Ayatollah are scrambling for a safe place. Only recently, the Ayatollah’s vacation haven was bombed.

We don’t need the US involved in a Middle East war, but Israel’s success is amazing.

Jared Kushner summarized on X:

September 27th is the most important day in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords breakthrough.

I have spent countless hours studying Hezbollah, and there is not an expert on earth who thought that what Israel has done to decapitate and degrade them was possible.

This is significant because Iran is now fully exposed. The reason why their nuclear facilities have not been destroyed, despite weak air defense systems, is because Hezbollah has been a loaded gun pointed at Israel. Iran spent the last forty years building this capability as its deterrent.

President Trump would often say, “Iran has never won a war but never lost a negotiation.” The Islamic Republic’s regime is much tougher when risking Hamas, Hezbollah, Syrian, and Houthi lives than when risking their own. Their foolish efforts to assassinate President Trump and hack his campaign reek of desperation and are hardening a large coalition against them.

Iranian leadership is stuck in the old Middle East, while their neighbors in the GCC are sprinting toward the future by investing in their populations and infrastructure. They are becoming dynamic magnets for talent and investment while Iran falls further behind. As the Iranian proxies and threats dissipate, regional security and prosperity will rise for Christians, Muslims, and Jews alike.

Israel now finds itself with the threat from Gaza mostly neutralized and the opportunity to neutralize Hezbollah in the north. It’s unfortunate how we got here but maybe there can be a silver lining in the end.

Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the North is wrong. There is no going back for Israel. They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance.

After the brilliant, rapid-fire tactical successes of the pagers, radios, and targeting of leadership, Hezbollah’s massive weapon cache is unguarded and unmanned. Most of Hezbollah fighters are hiding in their tunnels. Anyone still around was not important enough to carry a pager or be invited to a leadership meeting. Iran is reeling, as well, insecure and unsure how deeply its own intelligence has been penetrated. Failing to take full advantage of this opportunity to neutralize the threat is irresponsible.

I have been hearing some amazing stories about how Israel has been collecting intelligence over the past 10 months with some brilliant technology and crowdsourcing initiatives.

But today, with the confirmed killing of Nasrallah and at least 16 top commanders eliminated in just nine days, was the first day I started thinking about a Middle East without Iran’s fully loaded arsenal aimed at Israel. So many more positive outcomes are possible.

This is a moment to stand behind the peace-seeking nation of Israel and the large portion of the Lebanese who have been plagued by Hezbollah and who want to return to the times when their country was thriving, and Beirut a cosmopolitan city. The main issue between Lebanon and Israel is Iran; otherwise there is a lot of benefit for the people of both countries from working together.

The right move now for America would be to tell Israel to finish the job. It’s long overdue. And it’s not only Israel’s fight.

More than 40 years ago, Hezbollah killed 241 US military personnel, including 220 Marines. That remains the single deadliest day for the U.S. Marine Corps since the Battle of Iwo Jima. Later that same day, Hezbollah killed 58 French paratroopers.

The philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy wrote on X, “I keep reading everywhere that Lebanon is ‘on the brink of collapse.’ No. It is on the brink of relief and deliverance.”

The Middle East is too often a solid where little changes. Today, it is a liquid, and the ability to reshape is unlimited. Do not squander this moment.

Let’s all pray for success, for peace, and for the good judgment of our leaders.

Iran Is Funded by Iran

Hezbollah is organized and funded by Iran, and the US funded Iran. As Brigitte Gabriel said: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are asking Israel and the IDF to stop killing terrorists in the Middle East. They are siding with Hezbollah, Iran, Hamas, and the Houthi rebels.

Biden and Harris appeased Iran and thereby enabled the attacks on Israel. We’ve got to be clear about that, said Steve Hilton.

Hezbollah is organized and funded by Iran. Biden and Harris appeased Iran and thereby enabled the attacks on Israel. We’ve got to be clear about that. pic.twitter.com/aKfYbFyRBQ — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 23, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration has not only placed a partial arms embargo on Israel, they have also withheld tractors that would help clear mine fields. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continue to put more pressure on Israel than they do on Hamas or Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/7W0GR9jMyk — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 23, 2024