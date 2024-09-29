Unfunny SNL Mocks Trump Assassination Attempts

The second assassination attempt was on September 15, only two weeks ago, and the first was only two months ago on July 13. Allegedly, if you believe the DOJ, there are assassination teams, three possibly from Iran, out hunting Donald Trump. Who knows who else is out there, especially since Democrats are saying Donald Trump needs to be “extinquished” and “swatted.”

SNL thought it appropriate to mock Trump and the attempts. They are disgusting people. These people have a moral sickness.

There were two assassination attempts against President Trump within a span of seven weeks.@nbcsnl apparently finds that funny. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/huSqKsrGhM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2024

There is no shortage of videos online.

Videos likeDEATH THREATS against #Trump: "You will pay with your blood" posted online by Zelenskyy's soldiers.@realDonaldTrump You'll never be president again”

The foreign apps that Crooks had, don't be surprised if UKR intel talked to him @LauraLoomerpic.twitter.com/kimuV48lyl — Victoria (@VickanFW) September 26, 2024