France Is Burning

It seems like there are a lot of protests and riots in France, but it’s hard to know exactly what is going on since our media plays it down. People are filling the streets. Some demonstrations concern President Macron’s raising the retirement age by two years from 62 to 64.

However, the protests that are of the most interest to Americans are the anti-NATO and anti-war protests. It would seem that this is important for our media to report, but they don’t say much. It would seem that growing discontent in the world is something Americans need to know more about.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in June NATO still needs to make clear its strategic priorities, nearly a year after he said the trans-Atlantic alliance was “brain dead.” Mr. Macron still backs NATO.

Thousands of anti-war protesters took to the streets of Paris to protest against the supply of arms to Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of France from the US-led NATO bloc. pic.twitter.com/ESKAKqVvfQ — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) March 19, 2023

Anti-NATO protests in France.. ZERO media coverage? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/a8jSQtDRap — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 19, 2023

The French people are furious about the changes in the pension. The media is reporting that Macron forced the plan through Parliament without a vote by invoking Article 49.3. He has unleashed fury among the populace.

As for how the NATO protests are doing, we just don’t know. But it does seem that the pension reform and Article 49.3 have taken center stage.

Macron invokes Article 49.3 of the French Constitution, which allows the government to unilaterally pass any law without a vote.

Protests have already begun in parliament against Macron’s decision. The deputies drowned out the speech of the Prime Minister with the anthem. pic.twitter.com/wIvdstPH5o — Magdi Shalash (@magdishalash) March 16, 2023

Rubbish on the streets of Paris due to the indefinite general strike. Blame the little dictator Macron. pic.twitter.com/Ueu7BmpSwr — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) March 14, 2023

Fires in the streets of Paris pic.twitter.com/5wvDq9wcyj — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 16, 2023

FRANCE – The people want their people released! Protests now outside the prison where citizens have been locked up, for protesting against the government. Because that’s where we are now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EErZRwe695 — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) March 19, 2023

The fire rises in France. Demonstrations have been banned in Paris but the students are too strong. Macron reeling after decision to up retirement age. pic.twitter.com/wEfE24WI1c — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 18, 2023

Macron has banned public demonstrations in Paris. Meanwhile in Paris… pic.twitter.com/NZx5iMafsV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 18, 2023

