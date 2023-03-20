France Is Burning

By
M Dowling
-
1
31

It seems like there are a lot of protests and riots in France, but it’s hard to know exactly what is going on since our media plays it down. People are filling the streets. Some demonstrations concern President Macron’s raising the retirement age by two years from 62 to 64.

However, the protests that are of the most interest to Americans are the anti-NATO and anti-war protests. It would seem that this is important for our media to report, but they don’t say much. It would seem that growing discontent in the world is something Americans need to know more about.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in June NATO still needs to make clear its strategic priorities, nearly a year after he said the trans-Atlantic alliance was “brain dead.”  Mr. Macron still backs NATO.

BACK TO THE PENSIONS

The French people are furious about the changes in the pension. The media is reporting that Macron forced the plan through Parliament without a vote by invoking Article 49.3. He has unleashed fury among the populace.

As for how the NATO protests are doing, we just don’t know. But it does seem that the pension reform and Article 49.3 have taken center stage.

The ban isn’t working out!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
32 seconds ago

Who the hell does Macron think he is, Joe Biden?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz