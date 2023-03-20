The Flouride Conspiracy Theory Might Not Be a Conspiracy After All

U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine allegedly blocked release of a report by the National Toxicology Program (NTP). It is said to link fluoride to brain-based disorders in children. Many have called this a conspiracy theory, but now a report suggests otherwise.

Food and Water Watch, the Fluoride Action Network (FAN), and others sued the EPA for a copy of the NTP report. They are seeking an end to water fluoridation.

These groups contend that fluoride exposure has been linked to an increased risk of hypothyroidism in pregnant women and brain-based disorders in their offspring. There are also findings that higher fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in children, The Epoch Times reports.

The Epoch Times Reports the China Connection

The FAN states that “in recent years, however, an increasing number of water departments have begun purchasing their fluoride chemicals from China. Based on recent incidents, it appears that the quality control of the Chinese chemicals is even more lax, and variable, than the U.S.-produced chemicals.”

The NTP’s 2019 Systematic Review of Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopment and Cognitive Health Effects concluded that “ … fluoride is presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans.”They state that “This conclusion is based on a consistent pattern of findings in human studies across several different populations showing that higher fluoride exposure is associated with decreased IQ or other cognitive impairments in children.”

Over 180 Studies Show Harm

This conclusion is consistent with the 180 published studies showing fluoride causes neurotoxic harm and reduces IQ cited in the 2016 petition to the EPA.

Also, in 2014, fluoride was added to a list of chemicals known to cause developmental neurotoxicity in human beings in a review published by The Lancet.

Flouride Action Network Reports:

Fluoride’s ability to suppress the thyroid had been documented since the 1930s when it was used in a product called fluorotyrosine, manufactured by German pharmaceutical company Bayer to treat overactive thyroid, also known as hyperthyroidism.

The effects of fluoride are said to affect African-Americans and Hispanics disproportionately. They can’t necessarily afford bottled water.

The Fluoride Action Networks’ battle against the EPA continues at the next scheduled court hearing on April 11, 2023. All court documents relating to the trial can be found here.

The EPA didn’t respond to the article in The Epoch Times.

The NTP reported the following:

The National Toxicology Program (NTP) conducted a systematic review to assess scientific studies on fluoride exposure and potential neurodevelopmental and cognitive health effects in humans. The report underwent two peer reviews by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM). Both times, the NASEM committee stated that NTP had not adequately supported its conclusions that fluoride should be classified as a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard for humans.

A working group is reviewing the report:

In May 2022, NTP Director Rick Woychik, Ph.D., decided to delay publication of the monograph and tasked the NTP Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC) to conduct a scientific review of the monograph, along with the meta-analysis. A BSC working group is currently reviewing the input from the NASEM committee, federal agencies, and external experts about the scientific strength of the NTP fluoride report and analysis and will provide a report for the BSC’s consideration at a forthcoming public meeting…

The BSC Working Group is expected to report its evaluation to the BSC at a public meeting on May 4, 2023. In turn, the BSC will make a recommendation to Dr. Woychik, and he will make the decision about publication and dissemination of the NTP Fluoride Monograph and submission of the meta-analysis manuscript to a journal.

NTP is part of NIH. Can we trust them to report based on science and not politics? We don’t know if fluoride is a problem, but let’s see the report before and after.

