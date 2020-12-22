Watch Queen Grimhilde Pelosi say $600 for the proles is “significant”

Our fearless leaders wrote a bill stealing your money for Sudan, Pakistan, Burma, Nepal, Cambodia, illegal aliens, windmills, solar panels, a study of the 1908 Springfield race riots, and horse performance-enhancing drugs, gender equality among statues, a climate council funded by taxpayers, free cars for AIDs workers, millions for Amtrak, USPS, Andrew Cuomo’s MTA, The Kennedy Center, and more. They are pretending the money is for COVID relief for the long-suffering Americans. They are, after all, giving the peasants $600.

And you don’t think they’d steal your vote?

Aside from that, they have Hollywood and news outlets covered. They too will get millions.

Watch multi-millionaire Pelosi say the $600 per peasant is SIGNIFICANT!

“They are significant,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, referring to the $600-per-household second round of stimulus checks that are forthcoming.

It’s SIGNIFICANT! You’ll believe that and like it, ya hear?

Watch: