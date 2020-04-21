Fredo broke quarantine, threatened a senior citizen, crawls up from the basement

CNN is a joke and so is their star ‘reporter,’ Chris Cuomo, who just recovered from the Chinese Communist Party virus.

Some never believed Chris Cuomo was ever ill with coronavirus, mostly because he did a daily TV show. His hallucinations of his dead father with a 103 fever seemed unrealistic. Maybe he just needed a vacation and some attention.

One doctor only saw ‘normal’ when he looked at the X-Rays.

Other doctors have questioned his illness as well. Perhaps Fredo exaggerated it? We’re not saying he didn’t have it but how bad could it have been as compared with his melodramatic TV appearances?

Can somebody please point out these “infiltrates” to me. I see a normal cardiomediastinal silhouette, no evidence of effusion, normal lung volume, normal interstitial markings and clear lungs with no acute osseous abnormalities. Infiltrate? Lol… pic.twitter.com/vlkb7mmDMd — Tom Folan, MD (@tomfolanmd) April 7, 2020

HE IS FREE AND FINALLY LEFT HIS BASEMENT — SORT OF

Cuomo posted that he is free from his basement, having been cleared of the Wuhan Communist Chinese Party Virus. That wasn’t exactly true.

“The official reentry from the basement,” Cuomo said as he walked up the stairs into their living room, noting that he’d been “cleared” by the CDC. “This is what I’ve been dreaming of. Literally for weeks.”

Hmmm…

OUT AND ABOUT WITH THE WUHAN COMMUNIST PARTY VIRUS

Maybe he was hallucinating when he didn’t quarantine as his brother’s invented law demands. And perhaps he forgot the family jaunt when he wrote the above Instagram post.

When a man out on a bike ride on Easter stopped to find out why the coronavirus-positive CNN anchor wasn’t following stay-at-home protocol, he never expected Cuomo to threaten him.

A 65-year-old senior citizen caught New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s little brother with his wife and another woman as well as three children who were playing around on the undeveloped acreage of Cuomo’s soon-to-be new home. They were not practicing social distancing.

Cuomo’s wife wanted to know why the bicyclist was watching them when suddenly Cuomo bolted towards him yelling.

David the bicyclist said Cuomo stopped about 40 feet from him .“He said, ‘Who the hell are you? I can do what I want!’” David quoted Fredo as saying. “He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’”

“I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel,’” the older man said. “He just began to boil more.”

Then Cuomo threatened David the bicyclist for the first time.

“He said, ‘This is not the end of this. You’ll deal with this later. We will meet again.’ If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is,” David said.

He filed a report after initial pushback from the East Hampton police, who changed their tune when Chris Cuomo went on air and appeared to lie.

Cuomo went on air and shared a story about a “jacka–” biker who had gotten in his “space” because he and his family were out and about.

“I don’t want some jacka–, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls–t to me,” the CNN anchor said. “I don’t want to hear it.”

Cuomo complained that because of his job he can’t tell critics to “go to hell,” according to The Hill.

“That matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year… because I’ve saved my money and I don’t need it anymore,” he ranted. “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth. I don’t get that, doing what I do for a living… me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other.”

“Here I am in an almost powerless position against this asshole because I’m a celebrity and he’s allowed to say whatever he wants to me,” Cuomo added.

David said police were back in touch with him on April 14 to confirm details and said they had heard about the CNN anchor’s radio rant.

“I think you’ll like what we’ve written,” he said the officer told him in reference to the police report.

David said he is a lifelong Democrat and he voted for Gov. Cuomo.

He said he didn’t plan to press charges against the governor’s little brother unless “I get any more feeling that this guy’s a threat to me.”

Cuomo was also hanging at a friend’s house over Easter. Oh, and his wife got the virus too but recovered in a week.