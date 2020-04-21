In today’s episode of Nutty NY, de Blasio is shocked his freed criminals commit new crimes

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, is shocked that the criminals he released over virus concerns committed new crimes and are back in the slammer.

He said Monday it is “unconscionable” that criminals released early from prison over coronavirus fears would commit new crimes.

“I think it’s unconscionable just on a human level that folks were shown mercy and this is what some of them have done,” de Blasio told reporters during a briefing Monday.

Yes, imagine criminals behaving unconscionably? Who would have seen that coming?

Watch:

Everyone will just keep doing what they’re doing, he confirmed.

Despite assurances from Mayor de Blasio that only nonviolent, elderly or chronically ill inmates would be sprung, 329 prisoners accused of violent felonies were released from city jails in the three weeks up to April 6, at least some under age 30.

At the same time the criminals are released over the virus or no bail laws, nearly 20 percent of NYPD officers are out sick daily.

“We do see some recidivism. I have not seen a huge amount, but any amount is obviously troubling,” he said appearing relatively unconcerned. “We’re going to just keep buckling down on it, making sure there’s close monitoring and supervision to the maximum step possible. And the NYPD is going to keep doing what they’re doing.”

THE RESPONSES

People shouldn’t be shocked by de Blasio’s comments. He doesn’t care about innocent people. He just cares about his ideology.

De Blasio being surprised that criminals commit crimes is just pure 100% uncut De Blasio https://t.co/9S8ytLa0zx — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2020

Unconscionable? What did you think would happen @NYCMayor? Didn’t your office review and sign off on the release of hundreds of these inmates?https://t.co/iPSMxWKxeF — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) April 20, 2020

We warned you countless times, Mr. Mayor. City Hall needs to heed the advice of the men and women who keep NYC safe, and made it what it is today. WAKE UP, and start worrying about the victims!!! https://t.co/PJoeOrvHtJ — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) April 21, 2020

It’s almost like we had them in prison for a reason! https://t.co/jxTnUf0pX7 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 20, 2020

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

It’s a shame they did it, but “it’s a small number of people,” who have committed crimes [so far]. And he has “built up” his “rigorous monitoring system” so not to worry.