Fredo turns Schumer’s threats into an attack on SCOTUS & the President

Today’s left can threaten the Supreme Court Justices without repercussions. Take the case of Senator Schumer who was defended by Chris Cuomo last night after CNN ignored the story throughout the day. Schumer threatened two Supreme Court Justices and Justice Roberts called his comments “dangerous.” Schumer said he didn’t mean it as a threat to SCOTUS but rather to the Senate Republicans who would lose their seats in Congress, an obvious lie.

The President ripped into Schumer yesterday for “the direct and dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW! https://t.co/WqQUbyzaJU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

CNN didn’t cover it until Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo came on and spun it into an attack on both the Supreme Court and the President.

CNN’s John Avlon said Schumer crossed the line, but Justices basically can’t be hurt.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer threatens Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh: “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you.” CNN’s John Avlon: “no question Schumer’s comments crossed the line” pic.twitter.com/RB8cReLFzX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 5, 2020

Brian Stelter hid the big story:

CNN’s @BrianStelter hides Schumer’s threats under “Message Clipped” in the RS email. Darcy can’t even explain what Schumer said. It’s just “John Roberts versus Chuck Schumer.” Pretty funny to say “not to say it wasn’t a big story”….but we’re burying it at the CNN Media Unit. pic.twitter.com/n3rw9wrSod — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) March 5, 2020

Even CNN admits Schumer lied when he excused his threats (in response to Justice Roberts calling them “dangerous”).

Here’s Schumer’s spox, Justin Goodman, saying his comments were “deliberately misinterpreted,” which even CNN seems to acknowledge is untrue. https://t.co/uevTs5ClD1 pic.twitter.com/dFolBOTSwx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2020