Schumer ATTACKS Chief Justice after he calls his threats ‘dangerous’

Democrats are becoming more brazen, tyrannical, and threatening. There are no repercussions for anything they do.

Yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened two Supreme Court Justices, calling them out by name.

Schumer threatened conservatives before with the CIA. The Democrats, in general, provoke their armies of Antifa, MoveOn, et al and they get away with it.

Schumer might be setting the stage for impeachment hearings on the Justices.

The New York senator shouted at a rally in D.C. over a Louisiana abortion case, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer warned. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

No decisions have been made in this matter. The Justices are only hearing the case now.

Watch this clip:

Noticed Schumer’s spox said his comments threatening Gorsuch, Kavanaugh were a “deliberate misinterpretation” and that he was threatening “Senate Republicans,” not SCOTUS. Here are Schumer’s complete remarks. His threats against Gorsuch, Kavanaugh were accurately reported. pic.twitter.com/m5Ski6ryqd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2020

Chief Justice Roberts called it “dangerous.”

BREAKING from Chief Justice Roberts: pic.twitter.com/qO5PuHgLjr — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 4, 2020

SCHUMER THAN ATTACKED JUSTICE ROBERTS

Senator Schumer’s hacks responded to Justice Roberts’ rebuke by gaslighting us. He lied, claiming he was after Senate Republicans. Then he lied and said the President attacked Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor, when, in fact, President Trump was responding to their attacks.

And now this from @jameswegmann – “Schumer’s flacks are gaslighting. Schumer addressed his threat to Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh by name and literally pointed at the court. Check the tape.” – Sasse Spokesman James Wegmann — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 4, 2020