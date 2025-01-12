Free Healthcare for Illegal Aliens, Including Criminals, & Terrorists

On Monday, California became the first state in the nation to offer health insurance to all eligible undocumented immigrants. Beginning January 1, immigrants of all ages will be eligible for the state’s health insurance program for low-income people, known as Medi-Cal.

We reported this year and stated the obvious. It’s unaffordable and unsustainable. It’s also a gimmick to invite more illegal aliens (not undocumented, give me a break) into the country.

That of necessity must include the illegal criminal and terrorist aliens they protect in the sanctuary state.

California is deeply in debt and doesn’t even have the money to help the people who are losing their homes. The death toll in Los Angeles is now at 16.

Moderator: Raise your hand if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants Kamala Harris: ‍♀️

pic.twitter.com/yyudJhu2Tx — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 12, 2025

Liberals don’t understand that. Just because they pass a law saying everyone gets healthcare “as a human right”, that doesn’t mean it is actually going to happen. They don’t have the number of doctors or hospital space to provides unlimited services to the entire 3rd world. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) January 12, 2025

The Law via Left-Wing Western Center on Law & Poverty

On Monday, California became the first state in the nation to offer health insurance to all eligible undocumented immigrants. Beginning January 1, immigrants of all ages will be eligible for the state’s health insurance program for low-income people, known as Medi-Cal.

Throughout the years, Granados has developed a list of chronic and degenerative diseases.

Full-scope Medi-Cal will allow immigrants like Granados, living in the Golden State to seek free dental, vision (eye) care, specialist appointments, mental health care, substance use disorder services, prescription drugs and medical supplies, and in-home care if they meet all Medi-Cal eligibility rules, including income limits.

Immigrants ages 26-49 are the last group to join the ongoing Medi-Cal program expansion, which is part of the “Healthy California for All” initiative, which took effect in 2015. Nine years ago, former Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law making undocumented children (1-18 years old) eligible for state insurance.

What followed was the Young Adult Expansion, which was signed into law in 2019 and provided full-scope Medi-Cal to young adults 19 through 25. In 2023, the Older Adult Expansion, which provided full-scope Medi-Cal to adults 50 or older, was signed into law.

In 2024, the 26-49 were allowed to apply for free healthcare. Sending money to California is no different then throwing it in a sewer.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email