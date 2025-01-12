Newsom’s Misinformation Site Is Misinformation Itself

Gavin Newsom set up a website to counter so-called misinformation. For one, he said he doubled the firefighting budget. Over five years, he did up it to $3 billion. However, four months ago, he cut more than $125 million from seven key firefighting programs.

He also upped the budget by $2.6 billion a year for illegal alien healthcare starting January 1. This will continue to accelerate as more come illegally for free healthcare. Google AI says it will cost $4 billion annually [to start]. The priority isn’t firefighting. It’s healthcare for people breaking into the country.

Newsom’s Misinformation Site

Newsom said it’s new. It’s not. He suggested it was a state site. It’s not. He linked to a fundraiser currently under investigation for…wait for it..fraud.

The site where he “straightens out” mis- and disinformation is not a new state site; it’s Newsom’s old campaign site. The link to donate takes you to Act Blue, the corrupt mega-donor collection agency. It’s a Democrat fundraising platform that takes almost 4% of all donations. They are currently under investigation for fraud.

He keeps saying he doesn’t want to politicize the catastrophe and then fundraises off it from his campaign site, where he lies or omits the truth.

No one takes Gavin Newsom seriously. pic.twitter.com/pJyyJqt8SV — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 12, 2025

The Democrats don’t want the horrific fires politicized as they politicize it with misinformation.

Will Newsom include this lie on his “Misinformation Page?”

This is unbelievable. Maxine Waters just blamed “rich people” for the failings of @GavinNewsom and @KarenBass. She says the problem is that the rich in Pacific Palisades didn’t pay the taxes necessary to “provide the services.”

The truth is that the wealthy of Los Angeles pay so… https://t.co/NFUeT0icyV — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 12, 2025

There is no bottom for some people!

The Governor of California and Elizabeth Warren using the devastating fire to raise money for Democrats is straight up evil. This is a new low even for them. pic.twitter.com/IxiWLD4XNB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email