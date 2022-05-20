Freedom of speech (temporarily) saved freedom of speech

by Karen Kataline

Despite a twisted, propaganda headline, The Washington Post recently reported that the Biden administration is “pausing” its Orwellian-titled, “Disinformation Governance Board.”

Nina “Mary Poppins” Jankowicz and the Biden Administration are, of course, framed as the victims rather than We the People.

There are a number of takeaways here:

First, pushback works.

Second, vigorous pushback with added mockery works much better.

How obvious that the freedom of speech is what made the pushback possible, for if the First Amendment were completely dead, we would never have seen the commentary of the embarrassing hearings or the Mary Poppins video. This brazen attack on the first of our Bill of Rights would have just happened, probably by executive order.

The greatest lesson is not that they backed down to public pressure, but that they ever tried to control thought and speech in the first place. That’s the clearest indictment yet.

Shutting down dissent is key for all the other attacks on our Liberty which they are now shockingly and actively engaged in. Who thinks they will stop?

On the contrary. Look for them to step up the attacks we are already seeing in pop culture and social media to inflame the masses to hate their fellow men for having dissenting opinions.

Vigilance will be more essential than ever.

Karen Kataline’s style has been described as “funny, feisty, but fair.” She hosts Spouting Off, a live, call-in talk show covering politics, pop culture, and social psychology. She maintains an active blog and her Op-Eds can be seen online at Fox News, Investor’s Business Daily, Western Journal, Town Hall, The Daily Caller, FrontPage Mag, and The American Thinker.

