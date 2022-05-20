Former FBI Official Says Clinton Lawyer Sussman 100% Lied

M Dowling
Former FBI General Counsel James Baker — who now works for Twitter, said that he likely would not have met with Michael Sussmann — who is accused of passing on data that allegedly linked Trump’s business to a Russian bank — if he knew Sussmann was acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign. [Outstanding analysis Below]

“I don’t think I would have,” Baker said on the stand in federal court in Washington.

Knowing Trump’s political opponent was behind the allegations “would have raised very serious questions, certainly, about the credibility of the source” and the “veracity of the information,” Baker said. It would also have heightened “a substantial concern in my mind about whether we were going to be played.”

He also said that Sussman told him he “was not appearing before me on behalf of any particular client.

Sussman, Baker, and all of these witnesses are friends so there is some element of them trying to help the defense.

