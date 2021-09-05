French police beat woman running into mall without a vaccine passport

French police beat up a woman for going into the mall shouting, “liberté.” It’s illegal to shop in France without a vaccine passport. The people don’t want the law but the globalists in charge don’t care what they want.
The police are not wearing masks as they beat her.
The pandemic is being exaggerated and used to take away the freedom of the common man.
France is very left-wing and they don’t want this.
Macron made it illegal to go shopping without a vaccine passports so protesters entered the mall shouting ‘liberte’ meaning ‘freedom’. pic.twitter.com/fdGv9Req8a
There are many protests in France but the media really keeps them under wraps. They don’t want you Americans getting any ideas.
For the 8th weekend in a row, enormous protests right across France against the illiberal and unethical vaccine passports.
🇫🇷 #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere #NoVaccinePassport #NoVaccinePassports
NOW – Renewed large protests in Paris and many other cities in France against vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination.#Manif28aoutpic.twitter.com/72p3L629F0
But we should “believe” the doctors. If the man is right then those doctors maybe shouldn’t be in medicine. This is not an isolated case with doctors who are just as ignorant an many in the public.
Were the “Political Enforcers” in violation of the Courts.
But I can’t understand a single word said.
The “Political Enforcers” at it again in Australia.
Bill Gates proposed these vaccines in 2017, with deaths far exceeding the drug Darvon, with around 2100 deaths, and pulled after about 60 years because of the high death rate.
And Pfizer is looking at 3 booster shots Per YEAR.
Prof. Mila Aleckovic-Bataille refers to this as Black Psychiatry. She brings up the Milgram experiment that shows how easy it is for people to commit horrendous acts when “white coats” are involved. She describes the leaders who are psychopathic without guilt or shame.
This is what some call healthy in vaccine-land.
But just stay indoors, sitting on the couch and scarfing down those delicious snacks and beverages.
The “Young and Healthy” fall victim to Covid.
