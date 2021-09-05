French police beat woman running into mall without a vaccine passport

French police beat up a woman for going into the mall shouting, “liberté.” It’s illegal to shop in France without a vaccine passport. The people don’t want the law but the globalists in charge don’t care what they want.

The police are not wearing masks as they beat her.

The pandemic is being exaggerated and used to take away the freedom of the common man.

France is very left-wing and they don’t want this.

There are many protests in France but the media really keeps them under wraps. They don’t want you Americans getting any ideas.


