Texas A&M follows the science, refuses to travel, following CDC’s advice

The Director of the CDC said people should not travel over the Labor Day Weekend to help stop the spread of COVID.

The student body of TAMU at Midnight Yell is trusting the science and remaining on campus adhering to CDC guidance.

YAY Texas A & M!


  2. So M… “YAY Texas A & M!” is not sarcasm? You actually believe anything the thoroughly corrupt CDC has to say about any of this anymore?

