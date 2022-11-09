Fresh off His Election Success, Biden to Continue His Inflationary Agenda 🤡🤡🤡

Joe Biden is thrilled with his perceived success in yesterday’s election and takes that as a referendum to continue destroying the country. He made a note of the fact that he doesn’t know if he can do anything about inflation. However, he does think he should investigate Elon Musk as a national security threat for having foreign connections.

Biden and his family are the threats, but nothing will ever be done about them and their corruption.

We hear we have the youth vote, GenZ, and Millennials, to thank for Democrat successes yesterday. As long as they have their free college and abortion, they’re good?

THE BIZARRE ADMINISTRATION

Joe Biden spoke about the election this afternoon. He claimed he’d taken gas prices down $1.50. Not one reporter bothered to question the blatantly dishonest statement. Gasoline averages $3.80 a gallon today. It was $2.39 when he took office.

He plans to sneak away for another vacation which is what he does best.

BIDEN: “I hope Jill and I get a little time to actually sneak away for a week around between Christmas and Thanksgiving.” Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation. pic.twitter.com/KwoZ8k4ETd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

His plan is to continue down the path he is on.

Reporter: “75% of people say the country is heading in the wrong direction. What do you intend to do differently?”

Biden: “Nothing because they’re just finding out what we’re doing.”

Q: “What in the next two years do you intend to do differently to change people’s opinion of the direction of the country?” BIDEN: “Nothing.” pic.twitter.com/FNyj7TrGcI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

He won’t promise to get rid of inflation. [That’s what people voted for, apparently.]

Biden: “I can’t guarantee that we’re gonna be able to get rid of inflation.” pic.twitter.com/0m4TZA7CMZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 9, 2022

Joe Biden thinks the American people support his economic agenda of inflation and wild spending. Given the way people. voted, maybe he’s right.

Biden: “I believe we took the right steps for the country and for the American people & if you look at the polls….an overwhelming majority of the American people support the elements of my economic agenda. pic.twitter.com/XuFZauI06M — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 9, 2022

His plan is to continue destroying the country over an extreme climate change agenda.

Biden: I’m not going to support any Republican proposal that’s going to make things worse. I’m not going to walk away from historic commitments we just made to take on the climate crisis… pic.twitter.com/lbfprQ1zrZ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022

The youth did sway the election to Biden’s people. That’s true.

Biden: I especially want to thank the young people of this nation who I’m told voted in historic numbers again, and just as they did two years ago… pic.twitter.com/kEqBdbIEyW — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022

And. of course, he lied.

Joe Biden repeats his debunked claim that no one making under $400,000 is going to pay more in taxes. His Bidenflation Scam raised the tax burden on people making as little as $20,000 per year. pic.twitter.com/cgMWIABFcx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

He thinks it’s worthwhile to investigate Elon Musk as a national security threat.

Reporter: “Do you think @elonmusk is a threat to national security?” Biden: “It’s worthy of being looked at.” pic.twitter.com/x9AUeqGK3H — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 9, 2022

As usual, he had instructions on how many reporters to call on and how many questions they were allowed to ask. Does this sound like a free press and a free country to you?

BIDEN: “Now I’ve been given a list of ten people that I’m supposed to call on and you’re all supposed to ask me one question.” pic.twitter.com/UKFFBWcPLg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

Related