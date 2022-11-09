Fresh off His Election Success, Biden to Continue His Inflationary Agenda 🤡🤡🤡

M Dowling
Joe Biden is thrilled with his perceived success in yesterday’s election and takes that as a referendum to continue destroying the country. He made a note of the fact that he doesn’t know if he can do anything about inflation. However, he does think he should investigate Elon Musk as a national security threat for having foreign connections.

Biden and his family are the threats, but nothing will ever be done about them and their corruption.

We hear we have the youth vote, GenZ, and Millennials, to thank for Democrat successes yesterday. As long as they have their free college and abortion, they’re good?

THE BIZARRE ADMINISTRATION

Joe Biden spoke about the election this afternoon. He claimed he’d taken gas prices down $1.50. Not one reporter bothered to question the blatantly dishonest statement. Gasoline averages $3.80 a gallon today. It was $2.39 when he took office.

He plans to sneak away for another vacation which is what he does best.

His plan is to continue down the path he is on.

Reporter: “75% of people say the country is heading in the wrong direction. What do you intend to do differently?”

Biden: “Nothing because they’re just finding out what we’re doing.”

He won’t promise to get rid of inflation. [That’s what people voted for, apparently.]

Joe Biden thinks the American people support his economic agenda of inflation and wild spending. Given the way people. voted, maybe he’s right.

His plan is to continue destroying the country over an extreme climate change agenda.

The youth did sway the election to Biden’s people. That’s true.

And. of course, he lied.

He thinks it’s worthwhile to investigate Elon Musk as a national security threat.

As usual, he had instructions on how many reporters to call on and how many questions they were allowed to ask. Does this sound like a free press and a free country to you?


