WHO, EU, Vatican Call for a Treaty to End All Fossil Fuels

The tiny nation of Tuvalu, like its neighbor Vanuatu, called for a non-proliferation treaty to phase out fossil fuels at the COP27 conference. The globalists at the COP27 are meeting this week to plan our futures and think it’s a grand idea.

“The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world’s addiction to oil, gas, and coal can’t sink our dreams under the waves,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said.

THE EU, WHO, AND VATICAN AGREE

In recent months, the European Parliament, the Vatican, and the World Health Organization have all backed the proposal to end fossil fuel production worldwide.

This is insanity. There is nothing to replace it, and this is calling for the deaths of millions around the globe.

It’s “the complete absence of any critical thinking whatsoever,” George Gammon of the Rebel Capitalist said on YouTube.

A sinking island in the Pacific wants to end all fossil fuels throughout the world and the globalists assuming control of the world think it’s a good idea.

“We, therefore, unite with 100 Nobel Peace Prize laureates and 1000s of scientists worldwide to urge world leaders to join the fossil fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, to manage a just transition away from fossil fuels,” Gammon quoted the COP27 globalists at ZeroHedge.

Gammon asks, what is a just transition away mean?

“The fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty seeks to establish a common framework to stop the expansion of any new coal, oil, and gas,” CNBC reported.

“The treaty also intends to wind down existing production in line with the pursuit to prevent global heating from surpassing the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius and support a shift to renewables where no community or country is left behind,” the article continues.

There is no way solar or wind can sustain the world population. This is calling for the destruction of our society. China, India, and Russia won’t do it. These globalist madmen are calling for the end of Western civilization.

It’s amazing how many truly stupid people there are in positions of power and all the people who follow along without thinking for themselves.

These scoundrels at COP27 want guaranteed financing. Let’s just guess who they think should pay.

Watch:

