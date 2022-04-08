Friedman Pushes Socialist Price Controls – It’s Coming

New York Times columnist, Thomas L. Friedman was on Squawk Box once again preaching socialist oil and gas price controls.

It’s coming and it will be devastating. It’s pure socialism.

Watch:

“The common denominator is we are always going to be begging somebody to pump more or less because we cannot control the price,” says @TomFriedman. “So let’s get on that transition to a different source of energy.” pic.twitter.com/IzemcMk6LK — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) April 8, 2022

‘The price of oil and the price of freedom always move in opposite directions in oil rich ‘petrolist’ states. The higher the average global crude oil prices rise, the more free speech, free press, free and fair elections, an independent judiciary, the rule of law, and independent political parties are eroded,” Friedman has said.

Could he be any more dramatic or more wrong? Price controls do the exact opposite as we know from history and in real time – take Venezuela and Cuba for example.

Democrat policies are destroying our energy sector and causing prices to soar. They then blame the gas and oil companies for the problems they created. They don’t like our energy sector and they don’t like capitalism which is why they are now promoting ESG.

ESG is another way to destroy our oil and gas industry while alternative energy is not yet ready for market and wholly dependent on China for materials. Did you know that wind turbines can’t be recycled? Democrats won’t even embrace nuclear energy – the true clean energy.

They want our money:

“They come from a good idea. All of us want to help the environment. All of us want good governance. But #ESG in practice is it’s a top down framework … a way for people with a lot of influence who run big institutions to get to control what gets money, ” says @JTLonsdale. pic.twitter.com/pCUn0LMpnU — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) April 8, 2022

Democrats are pushing us into recession by manufacturing crises and promoting war.

The other Mr. Friedman, the intelligent late Milton Friedman spoke about wage and price control — it doesn’t work and it’s a cure that is worse than the disease.

He saw price controls as deeply and inherently immoral. By substituting the rule of men for the rule of law and for voluntary cooperation in the marketplace, the controls threaten the very foundations of a free society.

A better idea is to stop spending on welfare and payoffs, cut the budget, stop printing fake money, allow our energy sector to grow, stop sending all our manufacturing abroad, and raise the interest rates as high as possible, over the prevailing inflation rate if possible. Watch:

Friedman on Price Controls pic.twitter.com/7iTl1QEdSw — bobby (@is_taxed) December 1, 2019

