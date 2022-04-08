Victoria Homework: Little Girl Told to Ask Dad About His Erections

A lawmaker in Australia read out a letter from a constituent as he seethed with anger over the Education Department exposing girls as young as 10 to extraordinarily inappropriate sexual material in the classroom, Rebel News reports.

Questioning the Minister for Education, Labor MP James Merlino was outraged by what is going on in the elementary schools.

“What the hell is going on this state when 10 year old girls are told to go home and talk to your father about his erections and his ejaculations?” Victorian MP Bernie Finn asked in outrage.

“How the hell are we supposed to protect our kids when this sort of perversion is in our schools? This is what’s being dished up to them on a daily basis. In a primary school! This is just unbelievable. This is just staggering,” he continued.

“It is not often in this job I am absolutely shocked. I thought I’d seen everything.”

“I could not imagine the reaction – I have three daughters – I could not imagine the reaction of any of them if they were told to do that. They would be traumatised for life. I don’t think they’d ever recover. I’m not sure I’d recover.

“It seems to be a part of the ongoing war by the Andrews government against children – in particular – in this state. Let kids be kids.

“This is just deplorable,” he shouted. He was horrified and asked the Minister of Education to change this part of the curriculum at once. There has been no response from the Minister on the claims. Perhaps he is investigating.

OPINION

This is why outsiders, and that’s who teachers are, should not be instructing elementary sex ed at all while education is in the throes of a takeover by the Left. This is who the Left is.

The Left is doing much the same in the US with gender studies and CRT. There is no place the Left will not go. This will destroy childhood and the family. It’s the sexualization of young children not yet developmentally ready for this knowledge.

