Once We ‘Great Reset’, Algorithms Will Tell You What You Are

World Economic Forum member and professor of history at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Yuval Noah Harari envisions algorithms that will tell teens if they are gay or not.

During a 2018 presentation at the annual World Economic Forum meeting, titled, Will the Future Be Human? Harari said the coming fusion of info-tech and bio-tech will allow human beings to be hacked.

Harari claims the algorithms will know humans better than they know themselves. Someday, they’ll even be able to tell people they’re gay. He asks, “wouldn’t it be fun,” say, at a party, if you could check your algorithm and find out if you are gay?

“What would you do? Would you just walk away? And even if you walk away, and even if you keep hiding from your classmates, or from yourself, you will not be able to hide from Amazon, Alibaba, and the secret police.”

Secret police?

The Left has moved on from the Republic, God, religion, freedom, nature, and into secret police. They are moving into the world of computer games, only with real people in real-time, people who hold core beliefs. They call it “human future evolution.” The only problem is it is man-made and they are the ones who make the determinations.

Watch:

Related