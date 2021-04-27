Frightening propaganda to make you think police are systemically racist









If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth. If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. ~ Joseph Goebbels

The Derek Chauvin case has nothing to do with racism. Yet, the Left is making it into an indictment against all police and all white people. The Chauvin case has nothing to do with systemic racism.

Chauvin was married to a minority woman and two of the officers with Chauvin the day George Floyd died are minorities. None of the officers said anything that could be interpreted as emanating from a systemic racist system.

The media and corporations are now repeating the same state-approved propaganda, claiming there’s “more work to do.”

It’s for an agenda and they all seem to be working together.

This should frighten you.

Watch:

