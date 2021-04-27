Hollywood built walls everywhere to protect themselves, but nixes border walls









Just as in D.C., the Democrats, this time the Hollywood Democrats, built walls everywhere to keep out the riffraff which is everyone but them. they built them for the Oscars.

They also had a lot of armed guards, which we can’t afford. They plan to take our guns, leaving us with nothing.

Democrats are the biggest hypocrites in existence.

So, why do they have walls everywhere but on our border? The truth is they want to replace the population with more flexible, easily manipulated people who will do the bidding of the Democrat Party.

People piling in through the border to turn the USA blue permanently:

