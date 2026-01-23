Frisco, Texas: East Indian Population Grew 4,510%

As EPIC City plans a Collin County, Islamic Texas city of 1,000 homes with Sharia imams, nearby Frisco is rapidly becoming a clannish, non-assimilating East Indian community.

“The Indian population exploded 4,510% in Frisco over the last 20 years, surging from 2.5% to nearly one-third of the city.

According to posters on X, H-1B betrayal robs Americans of jobs, wipes out their heritage, and erases our communities.

It is probably also due to chain migration, which needs to end.

Locals in Frisco say that the Indians are Hindus and Muslims and have little or no interest in assimilating. They have made their religion very prominent, which has caused some issues.

Recently, a constituent asked the Frisco mayor and the First Indian City Council member about their Indian donors who live in India.

The constituent apparently didn’t get an answer to the question.

I asked the Frisco Mayor and Frisco's First Indian City Council Member about their Indian Donors. There's A LOT of H-1B companies registered to their donors. Every Texan should want answers to these questions because this impacts all of us.

It’s Not What the Founding Fathers Envisioned

Global Nextar’s Philip Johnson explains people’s concerns about this massive influx of foreigners who aren’t assimilating:

“To understand these concerns, it’s worth examining the views of America’s Founding Fathers on religious diversity, particularly regarding Islam and Hinduism.

“Figures like John Adams and Thomas Jefferson expressed curiosity about Islam but emphasized the importance of a shared civic framework rooted in Judeo-Christian principles.

“For many Founders, religious freedom was less about endorsing all faiths equally and more about ensuring the right to worship the ‘one true God’ as understood within a Christian context.

“While the First Amendment protects religious liberty, some argue it was not intended to promote ‘false religions’ like Hinduism or Islam but to safeguard individual conscience within a broadly Christian society.

“The Founders did not envision a multicultural melting pot that included Hindu or Muslim practices as core to American identity; their framework assumed a society influenced by Protestant values, where non-Christian religions would need to adapt to prevailing norms rather than reshape them.”