FSU Criminologist Fired for His Fake Anti-White Research

Florida State University, renowned for its criminology program, had to fire a top criminology professor Eric Stewart. Mr. Stewart continuously claimed that “systemic racism” infests America’s police and American society. He doctored the evidence or created it from whole cloth to prove it.

He was fired for “extreme negligence” in his research, which was more aptly phrased as “deliberate negligence.” The man isn’t stupid.

The NY Post reports, “The academic was fired after almost 20 years of his data — including figures used in an explosive study, which claimed the legacy of lynchings made whites perceive blacks as criminals, and that the problem was worse among conservatives — were found to be in question.”

“College authorities said he was being fired for “incompetence” and “false results.”

“Among the studies he has had to retract were claims that whites wanted longer sentences for blacks and Latinos.”

A RACIST HOAX TO HURT WHITE PEOPLE

Mr. Stewart perpetrated a hoax and had plenty of opportunities to change his ways. He damaged FSU’s reputation. He disappeared from his position by April of this year.

The first person to have this story is Christopher Brunet, who wrote the following last December:

Every criminologist in the world knows that Dr. Eric Stewart, a professor at Florida State University (FSU), is a fraud. His papers are fake: six of them have been retracted so far, and one has been dubiously “corrected.” The rest should not be given the benefit of the doubt; they are essentially toilet paper.

Nothing Stewart writes will ever be taken seriously ever again — he’s widely known as the single biggest joke in the entire criminology profession — a hack who fabricates his datasets out of thin air to support his critical race theory (CRT) agenda.

And yet… rather than being summarily fired for egregious research misconduct, Stewart is allowed to keep his ~$200k/year chaired position at FSU, fully funded by Florida taxpayers and federal grants.

He was accused of falsifying data since 2006, and FSU kept him in his $ 200,000-a-year-job despite the evidence.

Stewart’s published findings in one study claimed that as black and Hispanic populations grew, so did the public’s desire for more discriminatory sentences. Only it wasn’t true.

In the original data, no relationship was found between growing minority populations and demands for increased sentences. His colleague Stewart Pickett pointed out that if anything, it was quite the opposite.

Pickett found that their sample size somehow had increased from 500 to over 1,000 respondents, the counties polled had decreased from 326 to 91, and the data was altered to the point of mathematical impossibility.

He’s gone, but he did tremendous damage. The school also damaged itself because they were too afraid to be canceled if they fired him. The end result looks much worse than if mobs of screaming mimis challenged their decision in 2006.

Related