Non-White Supremacist Charged in Murder of Gay Dancer in NY

O’Shae Sibley, 28, a professional queer dancer, was stabbed to death in New York by a 17-year-old Muslim youth, who has surrendered to the police. The media is downplaying or refusing to mention that the killer is a Muslim. On the local radio in New York here, they suggest the killer is a white supremacist. The murderer’s name is floating around on the Internet and is a Muslim name. Witnesses said the group with the killer identified themselves as Muslims, and the killer yelled, “I’m Muslim. I don’t want this here.”

Watch this clip where they say it’s an anti-black and homophobic crime, never mentioning the fact that it was a Muslim hate crime:

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the killing of O’Shae Sibley, who was stabbed to death after a dispute over his dancing at a Brooklyn gas station. The police said a group of men had yelled homophobic slurs and anti-Black statements at Sibley. https://t.co/AE3zJHUFOd pic.twitter.com/SZM4tKMNY1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 5, 2023

Ethnic people are brown or black when it suits Democrats. They’re white when it can fit the narrative.

In Islam, homosexuality can bring the death penalty. We don’t know if the killer was from a foreign country or his parents were, but his extreme reaction suggests he’s a radical Islamist. Democrats are importing a lot of people with this ideology.

The youth is charged as an adult with second-degree murder with special circumstances – it’s labeled a hate crime. They should stop the hate crime designation. All murders like this should get penalized harshly, regardless of whether the person is not white or white.

The media has largely presented the story as if the killer was a white supremacist. The Washington Post article never mentioned that the killer yelled out that he was Muslim and didn’t want that there.

The victim and his friends were voguing in bathing trunks while filling the gas tank.

“They were dancing. They were filling up on gas, but they were voguing, doing crazy, I can promise you. I wasn’t there, but I can tell you just from what I saw, that’s just how they are. He comes out here and stops the music and just starts dancing and voguing and carrying on,” Sibley’s neighbor and friend Beckenbaur Hamilton said.

The video is damning.

Major cities have several protests, but the media mostly ignores them. It doesn’t fit the narrative.

CORRECTION: WE HAD A TYPO IN TWO SPOTS. THE MURDER WAS IN NY, NOT LA.

