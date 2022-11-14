FTX CEO SBF Is In the Bahamas Under Police Supervision

Mega-donor to the Democrat Party, Samuel Bankman-Fried, is in the Bahamas. His FTX cryptocurrency exchange collapsed this week amid reports of up to $2 billion in missing customer funds.

FTX lost $16 billion in days amid reports that co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried had funneled money to a sister trading company run by his girlfriend.

According to CNBC, Sam Bankman-Fried, aka SBF, told Reuters he is still in the Bahamas, as rumors swirled overnight that the ex-CEO of the now-bankrupt FTX had run off to South America.

FlightRadar24 tweeted early Saturday morning that the one-time crypto billionaire was flying from Nassau to Argentina. That wasn’t true. SBF shot down rumors that he is in Argentina via a text he sent to Reuters and confirmed he is in the Bahamas.

HE IS RUMORED TO HAVE ATTEMPTED TO FLY TO DUBAI

IBF reported that SBF, along with FTX co-founder Gary Wang and director of engineering Nishad Singh are reportedly in the Bahamas and “under supervision” by local authorities, the report said, citing an anonymous source supposedly familiar with the matter. “Right now three of them, Sam, Gary, and Nishad, are under supervision in the Bahamas. Which means it will be hard for them to leave,” the source told Cointelegraph.

Also, SBF’s girlfriend Caroline Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research, a sister concern of FTX, is reportedly in Hong Kong. She is reportedly trying to get to Dubai.

Verified Twitter user Mario Nawfal, whose bio says he is the founder and CEO of Web3 Incubation consultant IBC, said in a tweet Saturday that SBF was seen in the lobby of the Albany Marina Towers with members of the police and regulators, adding “they have now left the premises.” He added that SBF lives on the third floor of the towers.

Dubai, UEA, does not have an extradition treaty with the US.

An arrest could be coming soon.

HE’S UNDER SUPREVISION

Authorities in The Bahamas are investigating potential criminal misconduct surrounding the stunning implosion of crypto exchange FTX.

In a statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed the investigation into FTX, headquartered in The Bahamas.

“In light of the collapse of FTX globally and the provisional liquidation of FTX Digital Markets Ltd., a team of financial investigators from the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch are working closely with the Bahamas Securities Commission to investigate if any criminal misconduct occurred,” the statement said.

FUNNELED MONEY

The New York Post reports that FTX’s implosion followed revelations “that co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried had been funneling money to a sister trading company run by his girlfriend.” That company, Alameda Research, is run by Bankman-Fried’s girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, and is also based in the Bahamas.

FTX had also partnered with Ukraine to process donations to their war efforts. It was within days of Joe Biden pledging billions of American taxpayer dollars to the country.

It sounds like he was running a Madoff-style Ponzi operation, although much grander. He also seemed ready to launder US tax dollars through Ukraine on a grand scale. He might have laundered it to donate to Democrats.

Updates: They saw in the lobby of the Albany Marina Towers the police, the father and Sam, and regulators. They have now left the premises. P.S. Sam lives on the 3rd floor of the towers (this is confirmed by 2 verified sources) If anyone can share more info, hit me up 🙏

🚨@allnick @piovincenzo_ are on stage, all the way from the Bahamas, sharing more details about the likely arrest of SBF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 12, 2022

