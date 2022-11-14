Trump Blasts McConnell for Not Funding GOP Candidates During the Midterms

“It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault,” President Trump said on Sunday morning in a Truth Social post that shredded McConnell for blowing it in the midterms.

After the media called the Senate race in Arizona for Mark Kelly over Blake Masters, and then Catherine Cortez-Masto over Adam Laxalt, handing the Senate over to Democrats, Donald Trump and many Republicans blasted McConnell.

“Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake,” he said.

That’s true. Look at what Mitch McConnell did to Kelly Tshibaka. He gave nine million dollars to Lisa Murkowski to defeat fellow Republican Tshibaka. That money should have gone to Blake Masters or Ret. General Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. Mitch also made a point of saying we had bad candidates and other RINOs repeated it like parrots. The bad candidates were John Fetterman, Marxists like Mandela Barnes and Raphael Warnock. Did Mitch go after them?

His votes on Democrat bills gave wins to Democrats as they were crashing and burning. Why did he throw them a lifeline every time they were going down?

Donald Trump also linked to an article by The Federalist, “Growing chorus of senators signals McConnell’s time is up.”

That’s true too. The passive octogenarian needs to make way for someone with vitality and courage.

Trump just didn’t link, he wrote, “Agree with this 100%! Mitch McConnell is a disaster for the Republican Party and the Country. He should have improved Infrastructure to fix it, not the Green New Deal, wrapped up like Infrastructure. He gave the Democrats 4 Trillion Dollars to throw out the window, and backed bad candidates like Lisa Murkowski.”

True. All true.

