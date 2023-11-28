Fulton County DA Fani: No Plea Deals for Trump, Meadows, Giuliani

Fulton County DA Fani Willis will not offer a plea deal to Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, or Rudy Giuliani in the racketeering case against the former President. Co-defendants Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Kenneth Chesebro reached plea deals with the prosecutors and gave some damning statements against President Trump for his role in the felony case.

Aside from those three, Fani Willis has opened plea talks or has left open the possibility of talks with the remaining co-defendants in the hope that they ultimately decide to become cooperating witnesses against the former president, the people said.

That’s not a surprise since the case has always been about nailing Donald Trump and his closest allies to the wall.

Fani Willis has another high-profile RICO case against an Atlanta rapper and a production label. The trial began on Monday and is expected to occupy her time for more than a year. Willis indicted Young Thug and YSL on racketeering charges that included operating a criminal street gang along with multiple drug and firearm charges.

That case isn’t going well from the opening statement. Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love told the jury: “What you will not hear any evidence of is that the defendants were not involved in a criminal street gang.” That could get any conviction overturned by shifting the burden.

The point is that nothing will happen to Donald Trump in the Georgia case for a long time, possibly beyond the 2024 election.

Related