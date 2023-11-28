FBI Targets Donald Trump Followers as a Domestic Terrorist Army

According to an October 4 report in Newsweek, “the federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbance around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers.”

We’re an army now? Not the millions of single adult men pouring across the border?

The report states that most current anti-government investigations are of Trump supporters. That’s according to classified data obtained by Newsweek. It’s not Antifa or radical Black Lives Matter, pro-Hamas groups, or any of the truly violent groups.

The FBI said it plans to avoid another January 6, 2021, attack on the capital.

Newsweek spoke to over a dozen former and current government officials who specialize in terrorism. It’s rather hard not to consider this part of the Biden administration’s partisan assault on political opponents.

According to documents Newsweek reviewed, secret FBI and DHS data track incidents, threats, and investigations to get a better picture.

The official told Newsweek that the FBI is intent on stopping domestic terrorism and any repeat of the January 6, 2021, “attack on the Capitol.”

But the FBI source told Newsweek that the agency must also preserve the Constitutional right of all Americans to campaign, speak freely, and protest the government, as if it holds its nose and begrudgingly goes through the motions of “preserving” any of our rights.

That last statement is a pathetic joke. They are dropping information like this to propagandize and terrorize.

In a statement to Newsweek, the FBI said: “The threat posed by domestic violent extremists is persistent, evolving, and deadly. The FBI’s goal is to detect and stop terrorist attacks, and our focus is on potential criminal violations, violence, and threats of violence. Anti-government or anti-authority violent extremism is one category of domestic terrorism, as well as one of the FBI’s top threat priorities.” The FBI added, “We are committed to protecting the safety and constitutional rights of all Americans and will never open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity, including a person’s political beliefs or affiliations.”

This administration continually makes innocent Americans into terrorists. Catholics, Evangelicals, Republicans, white men, bloggers, Christians, and parents are all on their hit list.

The FBI is concerned about talk of weaponized agencies riling up the so-called right-wing domestic terrorists. The agencies are weaponized, and the only solution is for them to be broken up.

The FBI should never have existed. It’s Monday Morning quarterbacking, but the FBI has deviated from its mission and is now acting like a National police force by tracking ordinary Americans, putting them on lists, following them around, and helping to censor them and rob them of any voice in the public square.

