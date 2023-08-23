Fulton County Democrats Debased the Justice System Today

Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and sixteen other co-defendants were booked in a Fulton County jail today.

After leaving the jail, Giuliani blasted D.A. Fani Willis, saying she will “go down in history” for attacking the U.S. Constitution.

“Fani Willis will go down in American history and having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution ever when this case is dismissed.”

“She has violated people’s First Amendment right to petition the government for grievances like an election they believe was poorly conducted or falsely conducted. People have a right to believe that.”

Rudy Giuliani has no regrets about his defense of Donald Trump.

“I’m very, very honored to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life,” he said, describing the indictment as a “travesty” and an “attack on the American people.”

Rudy called into today’s John Catsimatidis show and sounded fine after posting $150,000 bail. He joked about being familiar with prisons and said the prisoners applauded him. He laughed and said something about not knowing if he should be happy about that. Rudy complimented the guards as professional.

THE INDICTMENT

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Donald Trump and the 17 co-defendants.

Democrats are trying to make Trump’s phone call to Brad Raffensperger with about nine people on the line into a crime. They also want to make appointing alternate electors a crime. They claim it’s a secret conspiracy – that literally everyone knew about. There was nothing secret in any of it.

Rudy Giuliani is accused of involvement in efforts to submit the pro-Trump electors. Trump has blamed his loss in Georgia on widespread voter fraud.

The corrupt media constantly says there’s no evidence of any 2020 election corruption. They ignore the Hunter laptop, illicit spending, media corruption, mail-in balloting without signature verifications, ballot harvesting, and on and on.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Giuliani told reporters he was “fighting for justice” earlier on Wednesday.

“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” he said, the AP reported.

Justice will eventually be served. Democrats and their Republican allies will pay the price.

The Democrats aren’t concerned that the justice system is weaponized as long as they win.

THE SHADY BUNCH pic.twitter.com/voTdVOmwXF — Dr. Blue Check (@DrJohnFrancis) August 23, 2023

The nasty person who posted this thinks it’s great that the judge might take it out on Mark Meadows for exercising his legal rights. Mark Meadows deserves so much better.

BREAKING: A federal judge just DENIED former Mark Meadows “emergency” request to prevent his arrest in Fulton County. His arrest in imminent, whether he turns himself in our not. Soon, he will join Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell & Jenna Ellis, to line up for a mugshot. Worse for… pic.twitter.com/dgr1k89FA1 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 23, 2023

