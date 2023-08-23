Update Gov Burgum will make the debate on Fox news tonight.

The Daily Caller Foundation reported Wednesday that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum was rushed to a Milwaukee-area hospital emergency room late Tuesday night. Donald Trump is luring people to his interview with Tucker and promises “sparks will fly.”

He injured his leg during a basketball game. His spokesman said it’s “unclear if he will be able to stand at debate.”

Gov. Burgum is unknown but a popular North Dakota governor with a 56% approval rating. He is very wealthy, making money on software in the 1980s. He met the donation requirement by offering $20 gift cards or a chance for one, it’s not clear, for a $1 donation.

Candidates need 40,000 national contributors and must rank above 1% in three national polls or two national and one state.

The stage will feature eight candidates behind podiums, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The only one who is not in single digits is Ron DeSantis, who isn’t much higher.

Donald Trump President Trump, posting on Truth Social, said his sit down with the former Fox News host will air at 9:00 PM tonight. The duo will use X.

The 45th president teased followers with one simple message: “SPARKS WILL FLY.”

Larry elder and Perry Johnson are both suing to get on the stage tonight. Larry Elder’s Rasmussen poll was rejected and Perry Johnson’s McLaughlin poll was rejected. They disagree with that decision.

The RNC will accept the tried-and-prove inaccurate polls, like Fox, Marist, or Quinnipiac.

