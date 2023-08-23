Fox Bans Any Mention of Tucker and Tonight’s Interview

Fox News has allegedly put a full ban on everyone at Fox from making any mention of Tucker Carlson’s interview tonight with Donald Trump. Fox can no longer say they are promoting free speech. This is very petty if true. Tucker biographer Chadwick Moore has a whistleblower at Fox who gave him the information.

Moore spoke with Benny Johnson on The Benny Show.

“They are totally banned— all shows are banned— from even mentioning that Trump will be on the show. If Trump breaks news, they can’t mention it… Explicitly, everyone at Fox has been told they can’t mention this or what happens on it.”

Watch:

Tucker Carlson biographer Chadwick Moore reveals Fox News whistleblower has come forward about an active BAN at the network from mentioning Tucker Carlson's historic interview with Trump tonight: "They are totally banned— all shows are banned— from even mentioning…

Tucker released a clip from tonight’s interview with Donald Trump. It sounds like it will prove far more interesting than the talking point candidates on Fox.

Donald Trump. Tucker Carlson.

Debate Night in Bedminster

Debate Night in Bedminster

8:55pm ET

