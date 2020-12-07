Fulton County’s burst pipe on Election Day was an overflowing toilet

The Election Day incident in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena that was first reported as a burst pipe was an overflowing urinal, a state investigator said Sunday, The Epoch Times reports.

All the counting was stopped for hours over that.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office opened an investigation into the incident.

Frances Watson, the chief investigator for the office, said in a court filing Sunday that the investigation revealed the water leak “was actually a urinal that had overflowed.”

The overflowing “did not affect the counting of votes by Fulton County later that evening,” she wrote.

Robb Pitts, the Chairman of Fulton County Board of Commissioners, was asked about the incident by lawmakers during a Georgia Senate Government Oversight Committee on Dec. 3.

“That thing has taken the life of his own. There was water, actually, there was a leak. The floor above where we were counting ballots at State Farm Arena, according to Steve Koonin, CEO of Atlanta Hawks,” he said.

“And it was repaired within two hours. No ballots were damaged. No equipment was damaged. End of story. So how this has gotten to be what it is, I have no idea.”

An inquiry sent to the Hawks about how Koonin learned of the leak, who was responsible for getting it fixed, and whether he was questioned as part of the investigation wasn’t immediately returned.

Pitts said he wasn’t there at the time so he couldn’t answer when asked if the room had been secured when people were asked to leave.