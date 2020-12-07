Sidney Powell suspects CIA helped rig the election

Sidney Powell began this interview with former Governor Huckabee by asking about her statement that Georgians shouldn’t vote for the two senators if the governor doesn’t ask for a special session of the legislature. She explained that wasn’t what they meant. They were just making a point.
They discussed the hundreds of affidavits in support of her cases of voter fraud. She suspects the CIA is involved in rigging this election.
Asking for a special session will help these 2 candidates, not hurt them. This shows how deep sentiment is in party leadership against Trump. The candidates dare not do the right thing, challnege the establishment, and demand a fair election. Mitch is the ringleader of this RINO corruption.
How can folks not see through this? Kemp made Loeffler a senator.