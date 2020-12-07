Man’s house was bombed, he suspects it was over his Trump support

The St. Clair Shores homeowner, who wished to stay anonymous, said he and his girlfriend were in an upstairs bedroom at the time of an explosion, which blew out drywall, shattered glass, and caused cracks in the ceiling, FOX 2 of Detroit reported.

“We came out and there was a big mess here,” the homeowner said. “Everything was smoking and I got on the phone and called 911 and they showed up pretty quick.”

He added that he heard two loud booms and that neighbors “thought a bomb went off.”

Surveillance caught a man running up to the house and throwing the bomb through the front window.

“We’re thinking maybe because I’m a big Trump supporter,” the homeowner said, according to FOX 2. “I mean everyone has people that don’t like them … but not to the extent of trying to blow my house up.”

He has a Trump sign in his yard.

He said he’s offering a $10,000 reward for any information on what happened.

“I mean, it’s worth it to me to find out who’s trying to catch my house on fire and possibly kill me,” the homeowner said, according to the click on Detroit.