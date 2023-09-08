Stunning! Fulton Recommends Indictments of 30 Republicans Questioning 2020

The Fulton County grand jury has gone insane, but who knows what Fani Willis is telling them. They recommended charging as many as 30 Republicans including senator Lindsey Graham with – so far – bogus charges. They’re recommending charging former senator Kelly Loeffler, attorney Lin Wood, Georgia senator David Purdue, Michael Flynn, Boris Epshteyn, attorney Cleta Mitchell, and others.

It’s now illegal to question an election — if you are a Republican. Maybe they should go back and indict Al Gore.

I am not a lawyer, and I don’t have all the details, but to me, this is clearly an attack on the Republican Party. They’re going after political opponents and trying to seriously damage or destroy the Republican Party. What do you think?

“A majority of the grand jury believes the perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The grand jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

“May have been?” That’s the standard? In other words, they have nothing. They are saying that they may have committed perjury? Are you kidding me? Why do we have a jury that recommends and another that indicts? Grand juries are not fair to begin with. They are only presented from the side of the prosecutor.

Objecting to an election is our new standard for bankrupting people with expensive trials? Maybe they have something, but it is not likely. The DA is the daughter of a Black Panther so it’s not all that surprising. She was also funded for hardcore leftists and ran on the ‘get Trump’ ticket.

If this doesn’t convince people this is nothing but a Soviet-style attack on political opponents, nothing will. People better wake up and fast.

Georgia Special Grand Jury Report – Trumps Election Interference

Far-left, corrupt MSNBC is running with they’re all criminals. The talking head in the clip says Loeffler and Purdue told Raffensperger to resign with no basis so that’s probably why they are indicted criminally? That’s a crime? The others were on the infamous call. so that’s probably why they were indicted. That’s a crime?

That was all typical politics.

“The grand jury listened to him testify under oath and then decided he was a criminal.” Lindsey Graham was recommended for indictment in the Ga. election case but never charged. Georgia State University Chair of Law and Ethics, Clark D. Cunningham, discusses with @AnaCabrera. pic.twitter.com/WtaX2PuQDN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 8, 2023

Related