Fun Moments from Joe Biden’s State of the Union

Last night, Biden’s speech was a case for big government socialism of wealth redistribution and tax and spend policies. Hillsdale College says Democrats are pushing the USA into a Great Reset with two-tiered capitalism and socialism that resembles Chinese capitalism. In their vision, the elites have all the wealth, and the rest of us get socialism thanks to profitable monopolies tied to the State. In cahoots with corporations, the state is at the top, and the majority are below, way below. He has terrifying views of what the USA should be, but the speech wasn’t without its fun episodes.

Biden’s inappropriate raising of the voice, lying, and picking fights were grueling last night. But there were fun moments too. We have to learn to enjoy those. For instance, he will veto anything that “frisizhnjubs.” And who could blame him?

“Frisizhnjubs” are important too.

BIDEN: “MAKE NO MISTAKE! If you try anything to raise the cost of frisizhnjubs I will veto it.” *Entire flock of Democrat clapping seals erupts in standing ovation* This is so pathetic. pic.twitter.com/2sHXAvgKOx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

Biden lied about the Republican’s Social Security plan, and it caused a moment of real interest as MTG called him a liar, Kevin McCarthy shook his head – “No,” and Mike Lee burst out laughing. Republicans want to save Social Security, but it’s a good political ploy for Democrats to leave it. Then they can accuse the GOP of wanting to destroy it. Democrats are slowly making it into welfare.

Chaos ERUPTS during State of the Union after Joe Biden flat-out LIES about Republicans’ Social Security plan@MTG calls him out, stands up and yells “LIAR!” at him on LIVE TV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lJSNMi0BBH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

Biden thinks we only need oil for another ten years. Yikes!

Biden says “we are going to need oil at least for another decade” and all of the Republicans start laughing. pic.twitter.com/QZLQLSrvYe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2023

This next line was good fun, but we can’t help you figure out what the hay he’s trying to say here.

BIDEN, screaming: “Name me a world leader who changed places with Xi Jinping. Name me one. NAME ME ONE.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wEMR8AmivZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2023

“Bold”, “vibrant” senile Joe has achieved so much in foreign policy as we face potential World War and spy balloons fly overhead. Kamala is delusional.

KAMALA HARRIS: “I think you will see that we have a very bold and vibrant president in Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/yJ0zpvLit9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2023

A fun time was had by all.

ON THE OTHER HAND, THERE IS SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS

Gov. Huckabee did a good job on the rebuttal. You might agree with everything she says.

