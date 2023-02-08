Trump Offers His State of the Union on Truth Social

Donald Trump offered the true State of the Union in a post on TruthSocial.

“Here’s the real state of the union,” Trump says in the roughly two-minute, pre-recorded video address on Truth Social.

“Over the past two years under Biden, millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across our southern border.”

“Drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and to kill our children.” rump said: “Savage killers, rapists, and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave.

And under Biden, the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country.” “I am running for president to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of making America great again,” he said.

“We will make our country better than ever before, and will always put America first.”

Alienating Republicans?

Donald Trump’s campaign is reportedly not going well. One supporter said one problem is that he is alienating Republicans. Byron York has been a staunch Trump supporter, and he said this:

Going lower and lower: Former President Trump attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis on Truth Social this afternoon, re-sending an accusation that claimed to show DeSantis ‘groomed high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.’ Trump seems sure to further alienate many Republicans. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 8, 2023

