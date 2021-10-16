Fun with President Joe, from Whispering to Shouting

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Here’s Joe Biden discussing Chansgender people. Who are they? Anyone know?

He goes from creepy whispering to dictator-level screaming. Are Kamala’s communication experts working with him too?

He’s scaring me. Joe’s crazy.

Then he made note of the Nazida regime:

He panicked over not having his mask but he takes it off to slobber talk all over people:

To commemorate #EmptyShelvesJoe:


1 COMMENT

  1. Wait , I’ll be back once I find my decoder ring.
    Has anyone heard of the author Woofspitz Shittsinpoop. Apparently he has written several books on mental disorders, brain trauma, and psycho babble BS. caused by cranial anal inversion by a freakish ability to contort the mind and body simultaneously. with a reference to; warped whackinoidism.

