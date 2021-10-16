Fun with President Joe, from Whispering to Shouting

Here’s Joe Biden discussing Chansgender people. Who are they? Anyone know?
“Chansgender individuals” pic.twitter.com/n3P8xZoQzY
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021
He goes from creepy whispering to dictator-level screaming. Are Kamala’s communication experts working with him too?
Who told him to shout like this? pic.twitter.com/3Itg67ZW1T
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021
He’s scaring me. Joe’s crazy.
Too heavy on the mix today https://t.co/1BLrDNR3lK
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 15, 2021
Then he made note of the Nazida regime:
Biden has trouble reading the word “Nazi” off his teleprompter pic.twitter.com/ALgM0Qft3D
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021
He panicked over not having his mask but he takes it off to slobber talk all over people:
Biden panics about forgetting his mask, puts it on, takes it off, then puts it on again pic.twitter.com/1RrMDJgqkS
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021
To commemorate #EmptyShelvesJoe:
(meme by @drefanzor and @davarechad) pic.twitter.com/nSfOrmeWGP
— drefanzor (@drefanzor) October 15, 2021
Wait , I’ll be back once I find my decoder ring.
