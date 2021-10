Pfizer scientist Nick Karl is the man who was recorded by Project Veritas days ago admitting that natural COVID antibodies are “probably better” than Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

Nick also talked about how natural COVID antibodies pass “through the umbilical cord” to the child during a woman’s pregnancy.

He also told the Veritas journalist that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine “just doesn’t work” in some people and that his boss didn’t bother to find out why.

