Whispering, Creepy Joe Is Back and Gets Heckled in CT

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe creeped on children with chanting and heckling in the background during his visit to the Capital Child Development Center in Hartford. He gave one child a hug and chatted with others. He stopped to kiss a child’s head. Maybe that was one of his famous head-sniffing episodes — hard to say. Either way, it’s a BIG NONO, Joe.

Watch:

Right before this, he made another one of his dumb slips. He said Chris Dodd is not someone who “would disrespect a waitress.” He forgot about the Chris Dodd-Ted Kennedy waitress sandwich.

During his remarks at the Center, he commented, “When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, I joked that everybody knows I like kids better than people. Fortunately, they like me. That’s why maybe I like them.”

When do children become people, Joe? Inquiring minds need to know.

Watch:

Ultra creepy whispering Joe is back!

 


