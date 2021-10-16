Whispering, Creepy Joe Is Back and Gets Heckled in CT

















Joe creeped on children with chanting and heckling in the background during his visit to the Capital Child Development Center in Hartford. He gave one child a hug and chatted with others. He stopped to kiss a child’s head. Maybe that was one of his famous head-sniffing episodes — hard to say. Either way, it’s a BIG NONO, Joe.

Watch:

Pres. Biden visited a playground in Hartford, Connecticut, greeting children who held signs and gave him hugs, before his remarks on child care. https://t.co/4nt9XGW0AW pic.twitter.com/B1PQLUl9Vv — ABC News (@ABC) October 15, 2021

Right before this, he made another one of his dumb slips. He said Chris Dodd is not someone who “would disrespect a waitress.” He forgot about the Chris Dodd-Ted Kennedy waitress sandwich.

WATCH: Joe Biden says his friend Chris Dodd is not someone who “would disrespect a waitress.” In 1985, Dodd sexually assaulted a waitress, according to multiple restaurant workers present. pic.twitter.com/z5FFCSDsBx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021

During his remarks at the Center, he commented, “When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, I joked that everybody knows I like kids better than people. Fortunately, they like me. That’s why maybe I like them.”

When do children become people, Joe? Inquiring minds need to know.

Watch:

Biden: “Everyone knows I like kids better than people” pic.twitter.com/21YLq24kXC — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021

Ultra creepy whispering Joe is back!

Biden whispers into the mic again pic.twitter.com/bvvIirEMcr — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021

