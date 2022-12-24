Furious Over the Border Crisis, Biden Can’t Wrap It Up Now

Author Chris Whipple claims in “The Fight of His Life,” out Jan. 17, that Biden became “furious” as the flood of illegal migrants spiked as soon as he took office in January 2021. If true, he clearly knew the border was not secure. He and his staff repeatedly said the border was secure. Why won’t he wrap it up if he knew and was furious over it? We think we know the reason why.

“Aides had rarely seen him so angry,” Whipple writes, according to Fox News. “From all over the West Wing, you could hear the president cursing, dropping f-bombs (he’d always apologize when women were present).”

“It’s like, ‘How would you feel if you were me and these were the solutions you had?’ It’s the weight of the presidency, right?’” one of the now-80-year-old president’s advisers told Whipple.

Whipple writes that “next to vaccine disinformation,” the border crisis “was the thing that made Biden’s blood boil.” Yet, he won’t wrap it up.

FACT: Because of Biden, the border is NOT secure.pic.twitter.com/k1VONksNhm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 22, 2022

Their claims don’t make sense since the Biden administration did everything possible to open the border. Perhaps Biden thought his policies could end it. He is senile.

When Joe Biden took office and the open borders crowd was in the saddle in the Congress and the White House, they undid everything our Administration did to secure the border. A Nation without borders is not a Nation. pic.twitter.com/XY43j2GScG — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 19, 2022

CAN’T WRAP IT UP

Why didn’t he secure it? Could it be because he doesn’t run anything or thinks opening it secures it or something else?

The most logical reason is the party, and his staff wanted to turn Texas blue and now see the opportunity to turn the entire country blue. Criminals coming in will vote blue. Poor, needy migrants will vote blue for the freebies – they have no choice and won’t know what it means if they do. None of these people will leave, and the plan is to give them citizenship. Even if they don’t get citizenship, they will have a strong political voice and increase Democrat representation in the House. Their children will vote.

Why end it when success is so breathtakingly close? Maybe they also want more COVID outbreaks. These migrants are coming in with enough diseases.

It’s also a great distraction, and they haven’t suffered any punishment at the polls or the hands of Republican leadership. They just got a $1.7 trillion budget that does nothing to stop the inhumane border crisis.

