Prince Andrew Is Fired, No Security, No Staff, No Royal Anything

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced pedophile financier, is dead, but his legacy isn’t. On Friday, King Charles III, who is battling bad press generated by his son Harry and wife Meghan, kicked brother Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace. Andrew is excluded from all facets of royal life. He was deeply involved in the Epstein pedophile scandal.

The Duke of York was told to no longer use Buckingham Palace as an office space, effectively severing his final tie to his old life as a working royal, according to a new report in The Sun.

“Any presence at the Palace is officially over,” a source was quoted as saying. “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

Andrew gave a disastrous BBC interview in 2019 and lost most royal privileges then. The 62-year-old’s staff are now out of work also.

His title as colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which he inherited from his father, Prince Philip, is gone. His armed security is gone. He will have private security with tasers.

There is a photo of him with 17-year-old Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she had sex with Andrew at Epstein’s direction. Stories of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s procurer, sneaking through the back door of the Palace were rampant.

Giuffre sued, and he settled for $12 million, according to one report.

The Mail writes: “Andrew is set to join King Charles and other high-ranking royals for Christmas dinner at Sandringham tomorrow.”

What ever will they talk about? Probably not Jeffrey Epstein. As long as he doesn’t find any fish heads in his bed, he’s okay.

ABOLISH THE MONARCHY

Many young British people want to abolish the monarchy, and Harry and Meghan’s relentless deceitful attacks aren’t helping.

The monarch is the UK’s issue. King Charles III has the role of preserving the monarchy in tough times, with some wayward relatives making it more challenging.

“Abolish the Monarchy” was trending last week, and tweets like the following made it to the top. This clip is taken out of context. It’s not that he was too privileged to move it a few inches. It would have been against protocol for him to start rearranging his desk.

