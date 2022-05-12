FusionGPS Loses Its Case – Has to Turn Over the Alfa Bank Emails +

The saga of the Michael Sussmann Alfa Bank case was a win for John Durham. Fusion GPS will have to release 38 emails and attachments between and among Fusion GPS. Rodney Joffe, and Perkins Coie, TechnoFog reported on substack.

These are documents that came from a tranche of 1500 documents that Fusion GPS withheld from production to the grand jury based on “privilege”.

The court rejected Fusion’s attorney-client privilege argument.

Fusion has until May 16, 2022, to turn them over.

The documents include: Internal Fusion GPS e-mails discussing the Alfa Bank data and e-mails circulating draft versions of the Alfa Bank white papers that were “ultimately provided to the press and the FBI.”

However, the court decided against allowing these at trial. They cited prejudice to defense and documents not “being particularly revelatory”.

