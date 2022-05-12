Rep. Paul Blocked the $40bn to Ukraine – He Only Asked for Oversight

The top Democrat and Republican in the U.S. Senate – Chuck Schumer, and Mitch McConnell – united to push through a fast-tracked $40 billion aid package to Ukraine to cover a six-month period. It’s filled with pork for the State Department, pays for salaries for Ukrainian bureaucrats. It does provide weapons and humanitarian aid. None of that helps Americans.

Meanwhile, in the United States, wholesale prices are up 11%, regular gas in New York is at $4.75, diesel hit $6.69 a gallon, and these politicians want to send $40 billion to Ukraine without any oversight. We have already been told we don’t know where the weapons go when they get to Ukraine.

Sen. Rand Paul blocked the bill and refused to give in despite pressure.

ONE SENATOR STOOD UP FOR THE US CONSTITUTION

“My oath of office is the US constitution not to any foreign nation and no matter how sympathetic the cause, my oath of office is to the national security of the United States of America,” Paul said in his remarks before objecting to moving to swift passage of the bill. “We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the US economy.”

Paul is demanding that the legislation be altered to require an inspector general to oversee spending on Ukraine. Without his agreement, the Senate must follow a lengthy process as prescribed by Senate rules.

Can you imagine this not being included in the free money heading for Ukraine?

MCCONNELL AND SCHUMER SNUBBED PAUL

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer afterward, and they both gave each other a head nod. McConnell walked out of the chamber without a glance at Paul, according to Igor Bobic at HuffPo.

All Paul asked for was oversight of the $40 billion – that’s it!

Paul is doing the moral thing, not Chuck and Mitch. The uniparty is destroying Americans.

Donald Trump Jr. said Rand Paul “is a legend!!! We need 100 of him in the senate. Most Hurt: BIG WAR/Mil Industrial Complex, DC insiders getting Raytheon kickbacks, and generals looking for board seats… and those looking to get into a nuclear war over two corrupt NON-NATO countries.

Reporter Michael Tracey wrote: Rand Paul is not even against the Ukraine bill on principle, he merely says that a condition for him to accept expedited passage would be to include a provision requiring “the appointment of an inspector general to oversee the funding.” But apparently, that’s evil Putin propaganda. [two videos]

Senator @RandPaul Objects To Passage Of $40 Billion Foreign Aid Package To Ukraine Until Financial Oversight Is Included "My oath of office is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation." Schumer Refuses To Modify, Paul Objects

