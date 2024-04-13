GA Election Board to Review Potentially Explosive Fraud Report

Independent conservative reporter Emerald Robinson posted an interview with election fraud investigator Joe Rossi. He discusses a potentially explosive report from the Georgia Election Board that could blow up the entire narrative that claims there is no evidence of massive election fraud.

The investigation (Report SEB2023-25) began in March 2022. They found “errors” in both the hand count and the machine count from the 2020 election in Fulton County.

None of the vote counts from that election matched. It is believed that illegal ballot images and fake ballots were included in these counts. These are crimes.

The report will be reviewed at the May 7th meeting of Georgia’s state election board. It would then be up to the Board to investigate. It sounds like a lengthy process, if the Board even decides to take it up.

