Crazed Man Stabs 6 People to Death, Wounds 8, Including a Baby

Update: Police identified the mass killer as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, who had mental problems. He is not tied to a terrorist group.

A Middle Eastern-looking man reportedly killed six people and wounded others; eight are hospitalized, and some are critical. It took place in a popular shopping mall in Sydney.  Officials confirm that the knifeman was not motivated by terror or ideology. The 40-year-old was known to police.

We’ve been told in the US that it only happens here.

This horror occurred at the Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon. The nine-month-old baby is undergoing surgery, and her mother has died.

The knifeman was reportedly shot and killed in the mall by a policewoman who quickly responded to reports of the attack.

One man and five women died; one died in the hospital.

This report is from 11 a.m. EST:

This is the deceased mother and her baby:

Two brothers tried to save the mother and saved the baby.


