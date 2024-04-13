Crazed Man Stabs 6 People to Death, Wounds 8, Including a Baby

Update: Police identified the mass killer as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, who had mental problems. He is not tied to a terrorist group.

A Middle Eastern-looking man reportedly killed six people and wounded others; eight are hospitalized, and some are critical. It took place in a popular shopping mall in Sydney. Officials confirm that the knifeman was not motivated by terror or ideology. The 40-year-old was known to police.

We’ve been told in the US that it only happens here.

This horror occurred at the Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon. The nine-month-old baby is undergoing surgery, and her mother has died.

The knifeman was reportedly shot and killed in the mall by a policewoman who quickly responded to reports of the attack.

One man and five women died; one died in the hospital.

This report is from 11 a.m. EST:

‘An additional person has also died in hospital’ Sky News Australia reporter Julia Bradley provides the latest update on events in the wake of the Sydney mass stabbing. pic.twitter.com/k9R0SqMfLH — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 13, 2024

BREAKING – ‘Multiple casualties’ in a stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi shopping centre in Sydney https://t.co/LtOmGNRChW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 13, 2024

This is the deceased mother and her baby:

Syndey, Australia — Six people were stabbed to death in a brutal knife attack by a bearded dark-haired man whom authorities have not publicly named. Those injured include a baby whose mother bled out in the Westfield shopping center attack. Read: https://t.co/B6k34F9cMa — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2024

Two brothers tried to save the mother and saved the baby.

TWO BROTHERS SAVED 9-MONTH-OLD BABY IN SYDNEY MALL ATTACK “We saw the man run up to the woman with the baby, and then we were both ready to go and help out. The mother came with the baby bleeding, and we got them into the store and just kind of safe. We kept yelling out… https://t.co/6UzE0yGC41 pic.twitter.com/jfuDJbrmFz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 13, 2024

⚡ Terror attack in Sydney, Australia. Mass Stabbing & over five dead. Even 9 months old child and it’s mother wasn’t spared. Multiple reports indicate it is similar to the Russia Islamic Terror Attack. A female Police officer shot the Terrorist dead.pic.twitter.com/LoTgnya8Qn — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) April 13, 2024

