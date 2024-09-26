GA Postal Union Prez To Members: Trump’s an “Existential Threat”

The United States Postal Service president denied sending this letter, but it was sent to the members in his name, telling them that they couldn’t vote for Donald Trump because he was an “existential threat.”

The Federalist obtained the letter to the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC).

The letter influences the election and might encourage some not to deliver votes from red states, to say nothing about going postal.

“If Donald Trump wins the upcoming election, it could prove an existential threat to our union and our contract,” the letter reads. “Your vote matters: consider how the consequences could affect you, your job, and our union when deciding how to vote.”

“Donald Trump and his allies have put together an extensive plan for the next year if he takes office and appoints anti-union allies throughout the executive branch,” the letter reads. “Our union cannot afford to risk the proposals in Project 2025 becoming a reality.”

The letter claims Project 2025 would “ban all public employee unions and replace private-sector unions with company-controlled unions,” “let states opt out of federal overtime and minimum wage” requirements, and repeal the Davis-Bacon Act, which places wage requirements on government projects.

[That is another Project 2025 lie. They just make stuff up.]

“There are members who don’t like our union talking about politics,” the letter reads. “This year, however, the two are inextricably linked to the future of our union.”

President Griggs claims he didn’t know about it. He could write a letter disavowing it, but don’t hold your breath.

I don’t know if any postal workers messed with ballots, but mail-in balloting is very easily corrupted. I have worked on absentee ballots and saw it for myself.