US Attorney Explains the Charges Against Mayor Adams

US Attorney Damian Williams explained the charges against Eric Adams. It sounds like they have a lot on him. According to the indictment, Adams received a lot of money and helped those who helped him for years.

Prosecutor Damian Williams nabbed P Diddy, Sen. Menendez, and others. He is on a mission.

Adams knows that if Donald Trump wins, he will have to resign, as will all US attorneys. The clock will run out in January if DJT wins, so who knows what will happen. If Harris wins, it’s definitely bad news for Adams.

All the people around him were nabbed so they could get him because he is believed to be notoriously corrupt and a recipient of dark money. He was always the target.

Adams is already playing the race card. It has worked for him in the past.

However, he is innocent until proven guilty.